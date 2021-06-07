Leadership Additions Announced to Support Expanding US Government and Healthcare Provider KidneyIntelX Deployment

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) today announced a series of key hires to drive its commercialization strategy in the United States market in light of the recently announced Federal Government General Service Administration payment contract and additional large healthcare system partnerships. The combined background and experience of the new leadership team is expected to drive adoption of the KidneyIntelX testing and care model implementation in early-stage diabetic kidney disease populations. Renalytix expects to continue expanding its sales, marketing, and implementation teams with expected KidneyIntelX roll-out beginning in the VA Medical Health System in the 2 nd half of 2021, and as the Company positions for a broader national expansion beginning in fiscal 2022 in line with expectations for a national Medicare insurance coverage determination later this year.

Missy Martin-Kemp will join Renalytix in June as Vice President of Sales, Eastern U.S. Missy will recruit and lead a team of sales representatives focused on supporting primary care physician (PCP) and specialist practices utilizing KidneyIntelX testing as part of health system, government, and payor collaborations. She will also develop the recruiting, training, and management systems for deploying a broader sales team in 2022. Missy brings over 15 years of sales and sales leadership experience to Renalytix, with 10 of those years focused on primary care. Most recently, she served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Fibronostics. Prior to Fibronostics, Missy held multiple sales and business development leadership roles at CardioDx, a pioneer in Cardiovascular genomics. At CardioDx she led efforts to deploy their laboratory tests in private health systems and VA Centers and regional networks (VISNs). She was responsible for successfully driving adoption and revenue growth in primary care practices, including VA Community Care Centers.

Christine Loftsgaarden has joined Renalytix as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships. Christine will be focused on expanding health system, federal government, and payor collaborations to implement integrated care solutions based on KidneyIntelX risk assessment in early-stage Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD). Her experience in successful population health-driven implementations and value-based care models will be important to the continued expansion of Renalytix’s solutions in regional health systems and VA centers. Her previous leadership experience includes a focus on clinical delivery and practice optimization at Evolent Health where she improved care delivery through the evaluation, prioritization and development of strategic and innovative value-based care solutions that enable rapid scaling across their market and business model. Christine also worked at DaVita Healthcare Partners where she led high priority clinical innovation projects from concept to operationalization. She also led development and implementation of a comprehensive diabetes management program for DaVita patients.