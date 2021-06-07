 
checkAd

Leadership Additions Announced to Support Expanding US Government and Healthcare Provider KidneyIntelX Deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  61   |   |   

Enabling expertise in sales, population health and value-driven care models

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) today announced a series of key hires to drive its commercialization strategy in the United States market in light of the recently announced Federal Government General Service Administration payment contract and additional large healthcare system partnerships. The combined background and experience of the new leadership team is expected to drive adoption of the KidneyIntelX testing and care model implementation in early-stage diabetic kidney disease populations. Renalytix expects to continue expanding its sales, marketing, and implementation teams with expected KidneyIntelX roll-out beginning in the VA Medical Health System in the 2nd half of 2021, and as the Company positions for a broader national expansion beginning in fiscal 2022 in line with expectations for a national Medicare insurance coverage determination later this year.

Renalytix welcomes:

Missy Martin-Kemp will join Renalytix in June as Vice President of Sales, Eastern U.S. Missy will recruit and lead a team of sales representatives focused on supporting primary care physician (PCP) and specialist practices utilizing KidneyIntelX testing as part of health system, government, and payor collaborations. She will also develop the recruiting, training, and management systems for deploying a broader sales team in 2022. Missy brings over 15 years of sales and sales leadership experience to Renalytix, with 10 of those years focused on primary care. Most recently, she served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Fibronostics. Prior to Fibronostics, Missy held multiple sales and business development leadership roles at CardioDx, a pioneer in Cardiovascular genomics. At CardioDx she led efforts to deploy their laboratory tests in private health systems and VA Centers and regional networks (VISNs). She was responsible for successfully driving adoption and revenue growth in primary care practices, including VA Community Care Centers.

Christine Loftsgaarden has joined Renalytix as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships. Christine will be focused on expanding health system, federal government, and payor collaborations to implement integrated care solutions based on KidneyIntelX risk assessment in early-stage Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD). Her experience in successful population health-driven implementations and value-based care models will be important to the continued expansion of Renalytix’s solutions in regional health systems and VA centers. Her previous leadership experience includes a focus on clinical delivery and practice optimization at Evolent Health where she improved care delivery through the evaluation, prioritization and development of strategic and innovative value-based care solutions that enable rapid scaling across their market and business model. Christine also worked at DaVita Healthcare Partners where she led high priority clinical innovation projects from concept to operationalization. She also led development and implementation of a comprehensive diabetes management program for DaVita patients.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leadership Additions Announced to Support Expanding US Government and Healthcare Provider KidneyIntelX Deployment Enabling expertise in sales, population health and value-driven care modelsNEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) today announced a series of key hires to drive its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION