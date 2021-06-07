 
checkAd

Brunswick Corporation Elects MaryAnn Wright to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

METTAWA, Ill., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that MaryAnn Wright, a former senior engineering executive at Johnson Controls International, Collins & Aikman, and Ford Motor Company, has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Wright most recently served as Group Vice President, Global Engineering & Product Development, Power Solutions at Johnson Controls International.  She spent the first 18 years of her career at Ford Motor Company, where she had roles of increasing responsibility in Finance, Program Management, Engineering, Product Launch and Assembly Plant leadership, and as the Director of Sustainable Mobility Technologies.  She was also the Chief Engineer of the Ford Escape Hybrid, the industry's first hybrid-electric SUV and the North American International Auto show “2005 Truck of the Year”.  Ms. Wright also led the launch of Ford’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell fleet program. 

“We are excited to welcome MaryAnn to Brunswick’s board of directors,” said Nancy E. Cooper, Brunswick Corporation Non-Executive Board Chair. “MaryAnn’s experience in automotive technology and expertise in hybrid-electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles will be invaluable to Brunswick as we continue to execute on our ACES strategy.  We look forward to benefitting from her leadership and are confident that she will make an immediate impact to our board.”

Ms. Wright is a successful executive with more than 30 years’ experience building high-performing teams and delivering outstanding results. Ms. Wright earned a BA in Economics and International Business and a Master of Science in Engineering at the University of Michigan.  She earned her MBA in finance from Wayne State University.

Currently, Ms. Wright serves as an independent director on the boards of Group1 Automotive, Maxim Integrated, and Micron Technology.

Ms. Wright also serves as the board chair of the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, where she led the capital campaign to build a new $10M state-of-the-art shelter which opened in 2018 as the “MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center”.   

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation Elects MaryAnn Wright to Board of Directors METTAWA, Ill., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that MaryAnn Wright, a former senior engineering executive at Johnson Controls International, Collins & Aikman, and Ford Motor Company, has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION