 
checkAd

BeyondSpring Announces Three Presentations Highlighting Positive Clinical Outcome Data from the Phase 3 Program of Plinabulin in Combination with Pegfilgrastim for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia at the American Society of Clinical Onco

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:00  |  68   |   |   

- Data demonstrate that combination of plinabulin and pegfilgrastim offers superior benefit for reducing the incidence and severity of febrile neutropenia (FN) and hospitalization, with better quality-of-life (QoL), compared to pegfilgrastim alone

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the presentation of three abstracts reporting on data from the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 clinical program of plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim for prevention of Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held on June 4 - 8, 2021.

“Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia continues to represent an unmet medical need despite the use of G-CSF, thus novel approaches are needed. Chemotherapy will continue to be used either alone or in combination with immunotherapy. The addition of plinabulin to G-CSF, including pegfilgrastim, recently received the Breakthrough Designation and NDA Priority Review from both the U.S. FDA and China NMPA, solidifying the validity of the concept combining two complementary CIN agents. The combination achieved superior results over standard on care pegfilgrastim (G-CSF) alone, especially when considering important measures of clinical benefit such as febrile neutropenia rates and hospitalization in addition to patient quality of life," said Dr. Douglas Blayney, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University Medical School and global PI for CIN studies.

The poster, titled “Clinical Trial Testing Superiority of Combination Plinabulin (Plin) and Pegfilgrastim (Peg) vs Peg Alone in Patients (pts) with Breast Cancer treated with High Febrile Neutropenia Risk chemotherapy (chemo): Final results of the Phase 3 Chemo-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Prevention Trial (PROTECTIVE-2)” was presented at 9:00 a.m. ET on June 4, 2021, at Lung Cancer Poster Session (Abstract #533). The superiority in ANC (absolute neutrophil number) based endpoints are correlated with improved clinically meaningful outcome measures of CIN, including FN and hospitalization, in ITT population.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Announces Three Presentations Highlighting Positive Clinical Outcome Data from the Phase 3 Program of Plinabulin in Combination with Pegfilgrastim for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia at the American Society of Clinical Onco - Data demonstrate that combination of plinabulin and pegfilgrastim offers superior benefit for reducing the incidence and severity of febrile neutropenia (FN) and hospitalization, with better quality-of-life (QoL), compared to pegfilgrastim alone …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION