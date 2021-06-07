BeyondSpring Announces Three Presentations Highlighting Positive Clinical Outcome Data from the Phase 3 Program of Plinabulin in Combination with Pegfilgrastim for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia at the American Society of Clinical Onco

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the presentation of three abstracts reporting on data from the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 clinical program of plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim for prevention of Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held on June 4 - 8, 2021.

- Data demonstrate that combination of plinabulin and pegfilgrastim offers superior benefit for reducing the incidence and severity of febrile neutropenia (FN) and hospitalization, with better quality-of-life (QoL), compared to pegfilgrastim alone

“Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia continues to represent an unmet medical need despite the use of G-CSF, thus novel approaches are needed. Chemotherapy will continue to be used either alone or in combination with immunotherapy. The addition of plinabulin to G-CSF, including pegfilgrastim, recently received the Breakthrough Designation and NDA Priority Review from both the U.S. FDA and China NMPA, solidifying the validity of the concept combining two complementary CIN agents. The combination achieved superior results over standard on care pegfilgrastim (G-CSF) alone, especially when considering important measures of clinical benefit such as febrile neutropenia rates and hospitalization in addition to patient quality of life," said Dr. Douglas Blayney, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University Medical School and global PI for CIN studies.

The poster, titled “Clinical Trial Testing Superiority of Combination Plinabulin (Plin) and Pegfilgrastim (Peg) vs Peg Alone in Patients (pts) with Breast Cancer treated with High Febrile Neutropenia Risk chemotherapy (chemo): Final results of the Phase 3 Chemo-Induced Neutropenia (CIN) Prevention Trial (PROTECTIVE-2)” was presented at 9:00 a.m. ET on June 4, 2021, at Lung Cancer Poster Session (Abstract #533). The superiority in ANC (absolute neutrophil number) based endpoints are correlated with improved clinically meaningful outcome measures of CIN, including FN and hospitalization, in ITT population.