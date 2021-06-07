Mason Graphite Announces Successful Completion of Cycle Testing and Transition to Battery Material Commercialisation

This value-added transformation process was developed in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”) and Corem , a research and innovation center in Quebec City. The process was designed based on a thorough benchmarking study completed from the onset of this battery material program, ensuring that the resulting product would meet the general requirements and specifications of battery manufacturers.

MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is very pleased to announce that the cycling tests, carried out on its full prototype pouch cell batteries, are conclusive, having crossed the objective of 1,000 charge & discharge cycles while maintaining a capacity retention of 80.6%. This performance unequivocally ranks the Lac Guéret graphite among one of the best performing Li-ion anode materials presently available commercially in all applications, including electric vehicles.

This achievement enhances the Company’s ability to execute on the commercialisation of the Lac Gueret graphite as a key component in the rapidly expanding battery market. See “Battery Material Program” below.

Commercialisation

The Company has expanded its workforce in order to expedite the commercialisation activities, which are expected to progress rapidly in the months ahead. The team at Mason Graphite possesses significant experience in commercialisation having led the commercialisation efforts and built the client base of a well recognized global graphite producer. This includes having qualified and distributed graphite products in all applications, including to most globally recognized alkaline and Li-ion battery manufacturers.

Battery Material Program

Mason Graphite has been working since 2015 on the development and improvement of its transformation process with the NRC. Mason Graphite and its partners have developed and mastered the purification, shaping and ultimately coating processes to meet the chemical and physical properties required to achieve the electrochemical performance sought by battery manufacturers.

The NRC is Canada’s largest federal research and development organization and partners with Canadian industry to take research impacts from the lab to the marketplace. The NRC offers a variety of scientific, engineering, and technical services, including expertise and facilities for clean and energy efficient transportation technologies. The NRC’s Automotive and Surface Transportation Research Centre battery prototyping line is equipped to produce, prototype, and test raw materials from the mine through to fabrication. The collaboration between Mason Graphite and the NRC has resulted in a commercially viable conversion process for battery-grade graphite.