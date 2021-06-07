Acceleware Ltd. Announces the Election of Jim Boucher to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXE), a leading developer of technologies targeting low-cost and clean extraction of heavy oil and bitumen, is very pleased to announce that Jim Boucher was elected to the Company’s board of directors (“the Board”) at the annual general meeting held on May 26, 2021.

Jim Boucher is a Cree and Dene from the Fort McKay First Nation, and the former long standing elected Chief of the Fort McKay First Nation, one of the most successful First Nations in Canada. During his leadership, the socio-economic-well-being of the community significantly improved. Mr. Boucher has received more than a dozen notable awards and honours throughout his career. Most recently, Mr. Boucher was inducted into the 2020 Alberta Order of Excellence and received the Commendation from the Governor General for Outstanding Service in 2016.

In 2020, Mr. Boucher co-founded the Saa Dene Group of Companies, where as President he is working with a variety of partners to pursue opportunities in multiple sectors with one clear vision: to increase diversity, inclusion, and opportunity through meaningful economic and social participation in the global economy. Acceleware and Saa Dene Group formed the Acceleware | Kisâstwêw partnership to actively pursue innovation and positive change in respect to the environmental and sustainable performance of the resource sector and support ideals important to Indigenous Peoples.

We are extremely pleased to have a business leader of Jim’s caliber on the board of directors and look forward to working with him,” said Bohdan Romaniuk, Chair of the Board. “Our shareholders voted overwhelmingly to add Jim to the board, and we believe his collaborative approach and drive for responsible resource development will serve them well.”

“I am pleased to join the Acceleware board of directors at such a critical time,” said Jim Boucher. “More than ever, the energy sector is focused on clean technologies and with the commercial-scale testing of RF XL imminent at Marwayne, Alberta underway, we are well positioned to offer a new solution to address some of industries biggest challenges.”