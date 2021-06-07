 
Ur-Energy Set to Join the Russell Index

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021   

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective …

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021 according to a preliminary list of additions made public June 4, 2021.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO Jeff Klenda, said, "Ur-Energy is excited to be included in the Russell 3000® Index. This listing reflects the significant increase in our market capitalization over the past several months, and our continued effort to build shareholder value. Inclusion in the Russell 3000® is significant as the Russell indexes are widely followed by the investment community. We believe inclusion in the Russell index provides us with the opportunity to expand our shareholder registry as we continue to progress our strategic initiatives and maintain operational readiness until we ramp-up production operations at our Lost Creek Project."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

