NRG Energy, Inc. to Host 2021 Investor Day

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced it will host an Investor Day, to be held virtually Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 09:00 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event, including presentation materials, will be posted on NRG’s website at www.nrg.com under the ‘investors’ section. The event will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

