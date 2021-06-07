 
Positive Preliminary Results from Delcath Systems’ FOCUS Trial Presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

As Previously Disclosed, the Prespecified Primary Endpoint, Objective Response Rate, Has Been Met by Exceeding the 95% CI Lower Bound Threshold for Success

Newly Disclosed Patient Level Data Demonstrates a 44% Best Overall Response for the HEPZATO Arm Versus 17% for the Best Alternative Care Arm

Company Q&A Webinar Today at 8:30am ET

NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced an oral presentation of positive preliminary efficacy results from its FOCUS Phase III trial of HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually June 4-8, 2021.

The oral presentation by Dr. Jonathan Zager, Director of Regional Therapies and Chief Academic Officer, Moffitt Cancer Center; Professor and Chair, Department of Oncologic Sciences, USF Morsani College of Medicine, presented previously announced preliminary data based on 79 of 91 treated HEPZATO patients. Patient level response data were also presented for this same patient set, indicating that 44% of evaluable patients in the HEPZATO arm had a 30% or greater reduction in target tumor lesions at one or more time points versus 17% for patients enrolled in the Best Alternative Care arm. Dr. Sapna Patel, Associate Professor and Uveal Melanoma Program Director, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, the discussant for the session, provided valuable perspective regarding both the efficacy and safety preliminary results.

Delcath CEO Gerard Michel stated, “The oral presentation by Dr. Zager covered previously announced preliminary data showing an overall response rate of 29.2% with a 95% confidence interval lower bound of 20%. Given the magnitude by which the lower bound exceeds the 8.3% prespecified threshold for success, we can confidently state the primary endpoint has been met regardless of the outcome of patients who have not yet been evaluated.”

Mr. Michel added, “Importantly, the 44% Best Overall Response, combined with the previously disclosed statistically significant improvement over Best Alternative Care in Progression Free Survival and Disease Control Rate, further strengthens the case that HEPZATO would offer a compelling clinical benefit to patients were it approved by FDA.”

