 
checkAd

Translate Bio Achieves Manufacturing Milestone Related to Influenza mRNA Vaccine Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  78   |   |   

-- $50 million milestone payment to be received this month for successful manufacturing, release, and delivery of clinical drug product to support influenza mRNA vaccine clinical trial anticipated to begin in the coming weeks --

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced it has achieved a manufacturing milestone under the collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur related to its influenza mRNA vaccine program. Translate Bio will receive a $50 million payment from Sanofi Pasteur for the successful manufacture, release, and delivery of clinical drug product to supply Sanofi Pasteur’s Phase 1 influenza clinical trial which is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks. The Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate a monovalent influenza vaccine candidate and will inform the next steps of the mRNA-based influenza vaccine program.

“Since beginning our collaboration in June 2018, the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including an mRNA vaccine candidate for influenza, has been a key focus of the joint development team at Translate Bio and Sanofi Pasteur, a world leader in influenza vaccines,” said Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, Translate Bio. “With the COVID-19 vaccine clinical program ongoing, today’s announcement is another important milestone representing the significant progress we’ve made with vaccine platform development under the collaboration as we continue to advance multiple mRNA vaccine candidates toward clinical development.”

About the Sanofi Pasteur and Translate Bio collaboration
In June 2018, Translate Bio entered into a collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of Sanofi, to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The agreement was first expanded in March 2020 to include development of a novel mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. In June 2020, the two companies built upon the existing collaboration to pursue novel mRNA vaccines to broadly address current and future infectious diseases.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Translate Bio Achieves Manufacturing Milestone Related to Influenza mRNA Vaccine Program - $50 million milestone payment to be received this month for successful manufacturing, release, and delivery of clinical drug product to support influenza mRNA vaccine clinical trial anticipated to begin in the coming weeks - LEXINGTON, Mass., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION