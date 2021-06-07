Translate Bio Achieves Manufacturing Milestone Related to Influenza mRNA Vaccine Program

-- $50 million milestone payment to be received this month for successful manufacturing, release, and delivery of clinical drug product to support influenza mRNA vaccine clinical trial anticipated to begin in the coming weeks --



LEXINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced it has achieved a manufacturing milestone under the collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur related to its influenza mRNA vaccine program. Translate Bio will receive a $50 million payment from Sanofi Pasteur for the successful manufacture, release, and delivery of clinical drug product to supply Sanofi Pasteur’s Phase 1 influenza clinical trial which is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks. The Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate a monovalent influenza vaccine candidate and will inform the next steps of the mRNA-based influenza vaccine program.