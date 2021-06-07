Translate Bio Achieves Manufacturing Milestone Related to Influenza mRNA Vaccine Program
-- $50 million milestone payment to be received this month for successful manufacturing, release, and delivery of clinical drug product to support influenza mRNA vaccine clinical trial
anticipated to begin in the coming weeks --
LEXINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced it has achieved a manufacturing milestone under the collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur related to its influenza mRNA vaccine program. Translate Bio will receive a $50 million payment from Sanofi Pasteur for the successful manufacture, release, and delivery of clinical drug product to supply Sanofi Pasteur’s Phase 1 influenza clinical trial which is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks. The Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate a monovalent influenza vaccine candidate and will inform the next steps of the mRNA-based influenza vaccine program.
“Since beginning our collaboration in June 2018, the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including an mRNA vaccine candidate for influenza, has been a key focus of the joint development team at Translate Bio and Sanofi Pasteur, a world leader in influenza vaccines,” said Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, Translate Bio. “With the COVID-19 vaccine clinical program ongoing, today’s announcement is another important milestone representing the significant progress we’ve made with vaccine platform development under the collaboration as we continue to advance multiple mRNA vaccine candidates toward clinical development.”
About the Sanofi Pasteur and Translate Bio collaboration
In June 2018, Translate Bio entered into a collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of Sanofi, to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The agreement was first expanded in March 2020 to include development of a novel mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. In June 2020, the two companies built upon the existing collaboration to pursue novel mRNA vaccines to broadly address current and future infectious diseases.
