 
checkAd

Amerigo Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  67   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Margot Naudie and David Thomas to the Company’s board of directors.

Margot Naudie is a seasoned 25-year capital markets professional with global investment expertise as a Senior Portfolio Manager for long-only and long/short North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading multi-billion-dollar asset management firms, including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management, and CPP Investment Board. Margot was cited as a Brendan Wood TopGun Investment Mind (Platinum) for five consecutive years. She is an active and engaged Independent Director on public and private company boards, where she acts as Lead Director, serves on Investment Committees and Chairs Audit, Compensation, and HR and ESG Committees. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Politics/Economics from McGill University, an MBA from the Ivey School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Margot will join Amerigo’s audit committee.

David Thomas has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, working with Kennecott Copper Corporation, Bougainville Copper Limited, Amselco Minerals, Arimetco International and Austpac Resources in Australia.  He also was a Vice President and Technical Director for Mellon Bank before joining Southern Peru Copper Corporation, where he served as Mine Manager, Area Manager, Chief Engineer and Vice President of Operations.  David also worked on the team developing the Toromocho Copper Project in Peru, initially as an advisor and consultant and eventually as Vice President, Operations and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. David holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from the University of Utah, and an MSc in Mineral Resources Engineering from the University of Minnesota. His ample experience as a corporate director and wealth of technical and operational experience will be invaluable to Amerigo.

Concurrent with the appointment of Margot Naudie and David Thomas, the Company announces the resignation of Sidney Robinson, who joined the Amerigo board as a founding director in 2003.

“We are excited to welcome Margot and David to the Amerigo board of directors and to be able to tap into their wealth of knowledge, experience and insight, which will undoubtedly contribute to Amerigo’s consolidation and success”, said Klaus Zeitler, Amerigo’s Executive Chairman. He added, “Amerigo owes a debt of gratitude to Sidney for his innumerable hours of service as a tremendously diligent board member and for his sage and always timely advice since 2003.”

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:        

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell        
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697 6207 (416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessLLC.com

Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amerigo Announces Changes to its Board of Directors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Margot Naudie and David Thomas to the Company’s board of directors. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Allakos Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 3 Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis and Phase 2/3 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trials of Lirentelimab (AK002)
05.06.21
Mega-Fund in Ecuador!: 4,35 % Kupferäquivalent über 67 Meter! Wer bietet mehr?
04.06.21
Merus Presents Clinical Data on Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) Cancers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting (Oral Abstract)
04.06.21
Suominen issues EUR 50 million bond
04.06.21
TARONIS FUELS ANNOUNCES KEVIN FOTI CEO, WILBUR ROSS DIRECTOR, AND RECAPITALIZATION
04.06.21
Genocea Presents Promising Long-term Results from GEN-009 Neoantigen Vaccine Phase 1 Trial at ASCO 2021
04.06.21
Cellectar Presents Data in Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia in Poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
04.06.21
SRF388, a First-in-Class IL-27 Antibody, Demonstrates Monotherapy Activity in Data Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
04.06.21
Zoom Video Communications gibt die Geschäftsergebnisse für das erste Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2022 bekannt
03.06.21
Valneva Completes Phase 3 Trial Recruitment for its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate