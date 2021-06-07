 
Solid Biosciences Announces Appointment of Iman Barilero, PharmD, Ph.D., as Chief Regulatory Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Dr. Iman Barilero has joined the Company as Chief Regulatory Officer, effective June 1, 2021.

Dr. Barilero brings three decades of experience as a strategic executive in the healthcare industry, successfully designing innovative and integrated regulatory pathways that gained regulatory approvals for new molecular entities in various areas of unmet medical needs across all phases of development in the U.S., EU, Switzerland, China, Japan and Brazil.

“Dr. Barilero comes to us with a wealth of experience in drug development and regulatory science, and the combination of her expert knowledge and passion to impact patients’ lives through her work is perfectly aligned with our mission of improving the lives of patients with Duchenne,” said Ilan Ganot, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences.

Dr. Barilero was most recently Senior Advisor to Innouvo providing strategic regulatory guidance to scientific ventures. Prior to her most recent position, she held senior positions in Regulatory Affairs and Pharmacovigilance at Agenus and Poxel in Boston. Previously, she was Vice President, Global Head Regulatory Science & Policy at Lundbeck A/S where she played a key role in influencing the external medical and regulatory policy environment that enabled the regulatory approval of Selincro, Trintellix and contributing to approval of Rexulti and Abilify Maintena in CNS disorders. Earlier in her career, she held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility in Pharmacology, Clinical Science, Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs & Policy engagement at Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Wyeth and Bristol Myers Squibb. She started her career as a Researcher at Gustave Roussy in France, the leading European Cancer Center.

Dr. Barilero received her Doctorate of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Damascus, Syria and her Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Molecular & Cellular Pharmacology, Oncology from the University of Paris VI.

“With its deep commitment to patients and an approach to drug development that focuses on outcomes that are meaningful to the Duchenne community, I believe that Solid Biosciences shares the values that have driven me throughout my life and career,” said Dr. Barilero. “The company culture embraces an innovative regulatory strategy, through cross-functional collaboration that integrates scientific rationale, clinical value and patient needs, which I believe will enable the development of differentiated therapies for neuromuscular disorders, including SGT-001 and SGT-003. I look forward to working with the other dedicated members of the management team to achieve this vision.”

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

