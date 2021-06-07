Flora Expands Presence into EU; Signs LOI to Become Long-Term Strategic Partner to Hoshi International

Hoshi’s infrastructure will serve as a gateway for distribution of Flora’s Colombian Cannabis and product portfolio into the European Union (“EU”)

Hoshi’s experienced leadership team and global distribution network to serve as a catalyst for revenue growth for Flora’s operating divisions

Flora’s proposed initial equity Investment of €2M (two-million Euros) to accelerate expansion projects in Portugal and Malta



TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for the purpose of making an initial strategic equity investment of €2M (two-million Euros) into the European cannabis company, Hoshi International Inc. (“Hoshi”).

“This initial investment into Hoshi is the first of many steps by Flora to advance its plans to launch Flora-branded products across the world,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora. “We believe in backing strong teams with proven track records and creating synergistic relationships where core competencies have minimal overlap. The Hoshi team has built a fantastic base in Europe and by utilizing our low-cost, high-potency product and established brands, it allows both of our organizations to have a competitive edge as the European cannabis market continues to grow rapidly.”

Hoshi is positioned to become a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company in Europe. Hoshi was founded by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs who have built and scaled several cannabis businesses in the highly regulated cannabis market in Canada. Flora’s proposed investment into Hoshi will establish Flora as a preferred strategic supplier to Hoshi’s two EU processing facilities, located in Malta and Portugal.

Hoshi, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a letter of intent with Malta Enterprise, the economic development agency for the Republic of Malta, a member of the European Union, to import, process, produce and distribute finished cannabis and cannabis derivatives products (the “License”). The formal License is expected to be issued by the Maltese Medicines Authority upon inspection and completion of the EU-GMP compliant cannabis processing facility. Additionally, Hoshi has been awarded a conditional license for cultivation and processing in Portugal for both greenhouse and outdoor production.