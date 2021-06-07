 
checkAd

Flora Expands Presence into EU; Signs LOI to Become Long-Term Strategic Partner to Hoshi International

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  76   |   |   

  • Hoshi’s infrastructure will serve as a gateway for distribution of Flora’s Colombian Cannabis and product portfolio into the European Union (“EU”)
  • Hoshi’s experienced leadership team and global distribution network to serve as a catalyst for revenue growth for Flora’s operating divisions
  • Flora’s proposed initial equity Investment of2M (two-million Euros) to accelerate expansion projects in Portugal and Malta

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for the purpose of making an initial strategic equity investment of €2M (two-million Euros) into the European cannabis company, Hoshi International Inc. (“Hoshi”).

“This initial investment into Hoshi is the first of many steps by Flora to advance its plans to launch Flora-branded products across the world,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora. “We believe in backing strong teams with proven track records and creating synergistic relationships where core competencies have minimal overlap. The Hoshi team has built a fantastic base in Europe and by utilizing our low-cost, high-potency product and established brands, it allows both of our organizations to have a competitive edge as the European cannabis market continues to grow rapidly.”

Hoshi is positioned to become a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company in Europe. Hoshi was founded by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs who have built and scaled several cannabis businesses in the highly regulated cannabis market in Canada. Flora’s proposed investment into Hoshi will establish Flora as a preferred strategic supplier to Hoshi’s two EU processing facilities, located in Malta and Portugal.

Hoshi, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a letter of intent with Malta Enterprise, the economic development agency for the Republic of Malta, a member of the European Union, to import, process, produce and distribute finished cannabis and cannabis derivatives products (the “License”). The formal License is expected to be issued by the Maltese Medicines Authority upon inspection and completion of the EU-GMP compliant cannabis processing facility. Additionally, Hoshi has been awarded a conditional license for cultivation and processing in Portugal for both greenhouse and outdoor production.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Expands Presence into EU; Signs LOI to Become Long-Term Strategic Partner to Hoshi International Hoshi’s infrastructure will serve as a gateway for distribution of Flora’s Colombian Cannabis and product portfolio into the European Union (“EU”)Hoshi’s experienced leadership team and global distribution network to serve as a catalyst for revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION