Adamis Highlights National Institute of Health Study Identifying Tempol as a Potential Antiviral Drug for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP) today highlighted that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has identified its experimental drug, Tempol, as a potentially potent antiviral for COVID-19. According to a study of cell cultures conducted by NIH researchers, Tempol demonstrated an ability to limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme known as RNA replicase. The NIH researchers also found that Tempol “doses used in their antiviral studies could be likely achieved in tissues that are the primary targets for the virus.” 1

The June 3rd announcement issued by the NIH noted that the study team was led by researchers from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. The team also included researchers from the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Additional study details disclosed include:

Researchers discovered Tempol’s effectiveness by assessing a basic question of how the virus utilizes its RNA replicase, which is an enzyme that enables SARS-CoV-2 to replicate its genome and make copies of itself when inside a cell.

Researchers tested if RNA replicase and the enzyme’s nsp12 sub-unit require iron-sulfur clusters for structural support. Findings indicate that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA replicase requires two iron-sulfur clusters to function optimally. Earlier studies mistakenly identified these iron-sulfur cluster binding sites as zinc-binding sites.

Researchers found that Tempol can degrade iron-sulfur clusters.

Researchers intend to conduct additional studies and will evaluate Tempol in a clinical study for COVID-19.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis, commented: “We are very pleased the NIH study has demonstrated that Tempol – which has previously shown both anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant capability – is also a promising potential antiviral treatment for COVID-19. The NIH results, along with other data, suggest Tempol is well-suited for further study for use in the early treatment of COVID-19.”