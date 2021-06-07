 
checkAd

Adamis Highlights National Institute of Health Study Identifying Tempol as a Potential Antiviral Drug for COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  68   |   |   

NIH Researchers Contend “Tempol may be a Promising Oral Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19”

Research Team Intends to Conduct Additional Studies, Including a Prospective Clinical Study for Tempol in the Treatment of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP) today highlighted that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has identified its experimental drug, Tempol, as a potentially potent antiviral for COVID-19. According to a study of cell cultures conducted by NIH researchers, Tempol demonstrated an ability to limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme known as RNA replicase. The NIH researchers also found that Tempol “doses used in their antiviral studies could be likely achieved in tissues that are the primary targets for the virus.”1

The June 3rd announcement issued by the NIH noted that the study team was led by researchers from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. The team also included researchers from the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Additional study details disclosed include:

  • Researchers discovered Tempol’s effectiveness by assessing a basic question of how the virus utilizes its RNA replicase, which is an enzyme that enables SARS-CoV-2 to replicate its genome and make copies of itself when inside a cell.
  • Researchers tested if RNA replicase and the enzyme’s nsp12 sub-unit require iron-sulfur clusters for structural support.
    • Findings indicate that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA replicase requires two iron-sulfur clusters to function optimally.
    • Earlier studies mistakenly identified these iron-sulfur cluster binding sites as zinc-binding sites.
  • Researchers found that Tempol can degrade iron-sulfur clusters.
  • Researchers intend to conduct additional studies and will evaluate Tempol in a clinical study for COVID-19.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis, commented: “We are very pleased the NIH study has demonstrated that Tempol – which has previously shown both anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant capability – is also a promising potential antiviral treatment for COVID-19. The NIH results, along with other data, suggest Tempol is well-suited for further study for use in the early treatment of COVID-19.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adamis Highlights National Institute of Health Study Identifying Tempol as a Potential Antiviral Drug for COVID-19 NIH Researchers Contend “Tempol may be a Promising Oral Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19” Research Team Intends to Conduct Additional Studies, Including a Prospective Clinical Study for Tempol in the Treatment of COVID-19 SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION