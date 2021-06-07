 
One Medical Announces Agreement to Acquire Iora Health

One Medical expands member-based, technology-powered primary care model to every stage of life, and extends into full-risk Medicare reimbursement models

Positions One Medical to deliver better health, better care, and lower costs across a combined 28 markets and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM), a leading human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iora Health, a human-centric, value-based primary care group with built-for-purpose technology focused on serving Medicare populations, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

“We are delighted to announce plans to combine with Iora Health, a technology-powered primary care leader delivering outstanding member-based, value-based care for adults 65+ enrolled in Medicare Advantage and other at-risk reimbursement models. Together we will expand our addressable market to serve more members in more geographies with digital and in-person care across every stage of life, with further capabilities to deliver care within full-risk models. Together with Iora Health, we can deliver better health, better care, and lower costs for children, adults, and seniors,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical.

“Chris McKown and I founded Iora Health over 10 years ago to build an innovative primary care model that transforms lives and improves outcomes through relationship-based care, and we are excited to take this next exciting step with One Medical,” said Rushika Fernandopulle, M.D., MPP, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Iora Health. “Together, with our aligned cultures, shared mission, and complementary models, we can drive even greater impact for our patients, our teams, and our investors, and most importantly, our shared vision of transforming healthcare.”

One Medical and Iora Health are aligned in their missions, models, and cultures to transform healthcare for key stakeholders -- Consumers, Employers and Payers, Providers, and Health Networks. Together, the two companies can further accelerate and build upon their impacts for these stakeholders, while simultaneously expanding their models in existing markets, entering new markets, serving new populations, expanding full-risk models, and leveraging their purpose-built technologies for increased growth and scale.

