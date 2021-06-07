SL Green Signs New and Expansion Leases Totaling 124,000 Square Feet At One Vanderbilt Avenue
Trophy Office Tower Now 89% Leased
NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced the signing of three leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue, the
skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown, that brings the building to 89% leased. A new 97,652-square-foot, 15-year lease covering floors 63-66 was signed with one tenant. TD Securities
signed a 24,020-square-foot, 20-year lease expansion covering a portion of the 11th floor, which increases TD Securities’ commitment within the building to 142,892 square feet. Additionally,
InTandem Capital Partners LLC and Sagewind Capital LLC jointly signed a 2,163-square-foot, 7-year lease expansion covering a portion of the 24th floor, which increases their footprint within the
building to 12,328 square feet.
“We’re delighted to welcome our newest tenant and expand our relationships with TD Securities, InTandem and Sagewind,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green. “One Vanderbilt continues to attract companies seeking best-in-class office space, location and amenities and is now on track to exceed our recently revised year-end leasing projection of 90%.”
Major recent milestones for One Vanderbilt include the opening of world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud’s new restaurant, Le Pavillon, on May 19, 2021, which occupies 11,000 square feet on the second floor, facing Grand Central with a striking view of the Chrysler Building. In addition, One Vanderbilt’s observation deck, Summit One Vanderbilt, is set to open this fall bringing visitors a truly unmatched immersive experience and taking them to the highest vantage point in Midtown Manhattan.
Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, technology, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, the highest level of sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.
All building tenants are afforded access to an amenities package unrivaled in New York City office buildings, including a 30,000-square-foot tenant-only amenity floor with large format meeting spaces, club-style lounge, curated food offerings from Daniel Boulud and an extraordinary, landscaped terrace which overlooks Grand Central Terminal. Office floors feature floor-to-ceiling slab heights ranging from 14.5 feet to 24 feet, column-free floor plates, stunning 360-degree views through floor-to-ceiling windows and best-in-class infrastructure.
