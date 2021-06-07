Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce the launch of its new DigiGreen Initiative, an industry leading plan to reduce the Company’s already low carbon footprint. In addition to achieving technological and economic excellence, since inception, the Company has focused on being a good corporate citizen and operating its business in an environmentally and socially responsible way. As part of this mandate, the Company located its cryptocurrency mining farm in Upstate New York to take advantage of the low carbon emission energy profile of that area. The Company believes that more can be done to further reduce its carbon footprint, while maintaining its industry leading efficient cryptocurrency mining operations, and is therefore pleased to share with the marketplace information on the new DigiGreen Initiative.

DigiGreen Initiative will focus on four immediate steps designed to create sustainable, environmentally and economically sound in-house practices, which will distinguish the Company as an industry leader in maintaining profitability, while lowering or eliminating its carbon footprint:

a. Corporate Leadership : Recognizing the need for top-down leadership, the Company has commenced a search for a Chief Renewable Energy Officer (“CREO”). The CREO will report directly to the CEO and the President of the Company and help to advise the Board of Directors on the progress of short-term goals and the development of a sustainable long-term renewable energy plan. The CREO will also be responsible for creating and supporting dynamic educational outreach programs with research institutions to test, prove-out, and onboard future fuel technology options;

b. Engage in “Bridge” and Renewable Energy Sources : Digihost previously reported in a press release that over 90% of the energy currently consumed by the Company in its Bitcoin mining operations is from sources that create zero carbon emissions and more than 50% of the energy consumed by the Company is generated from renewable sources. As the Company intends to purchase and bring online its own power generation facilities, it will focus on powering these facilities using “bridge” power sources, meaning low-carbon, or renewable sources of energy where available. For example, sourcing renewable natural gas (“RNG”), a natural gas developed from the collection and conditioning of organic waste, lowers carbon not just at the point of use but across the entire system, removing waste that would otherwise sit in fields (cattle and dairy farms) or in landfills. The end result is a fuel that is lower-carbon than natural gas, requires no infrastructure redevelopment in plants already designed for natural gas, and removes a large source of carbon (methane derived from waste) from the environment.