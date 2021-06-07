 
Probe Metals Appoints Aleksandra Bukacheva to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Aleksandra (Sasha) Bukacheva to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Bukacheva is a capital markets and finance professional focused on the metals and mining industry. She was most recently an independent director at Battle North Gold Corporation before it was acquired by Evolution Mining Limited. Prior to that she was Executive Vice President, Corporate Development of Element 29 Resources Inc., a junior explorer focused on copper resource development in Peru, as well as a director of Gippsland Prospecting Pty. Ltd., a private Australian company which was sold to Battery Minerals Limited in October 2020. Sasha brings with her a wealth of capital markets and finance experience. Ms. Bukacheva was previously a top-ranked Equity Research Analyst for BMO Capital Markets, and spent seven years in investment research (2010-2016), with coverage of more than 40 mining companies. Ms. Bukacheva received her Master of Science (MSc.) at the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2005. She also achieved a Certificate in Mining Studies at the University of British Columbia in 2016 and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jamie Sokalsky, Chairman of Probe, states: “On behalf of myself and the other Directors, I would like to welcome Sasha to the Board of Probe.  Her extensive experience in capital markets, and the evaluation and financing of early stage development projects enhances the skill set of the Board.  Sasha will provide valuable insight at the Board level, and oversight to management, as we progress the Val-d’Or East project through the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and into more advanced economic studies.  We are pleased to be strengthening our Board, and Company, as we begin this path towards production.”

The Company also announces that it has granted 30,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and options to acquire a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company to Ms Bukacheva at the exercise price of $1.72 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements.

About Probe Metals:
Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,550-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp Inc. in March 2015. Newmont Corporation currently owns approximately 11.6% of the Company.

