 
checkAd

EbixCash Appoints Eminent Accounting, Regulatory & Banking Sector Leader - S Ravi to Its Board of Directors, as It Progresses Toward Its Prospective IPO in India

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  78   |   |   

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced the appointment of Mr. S Ravi, as a new independent director to the EbixCash Board. Ravi brings a vast repertoire of experience across banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, tourism industry, stock exchanges and asset management areas - having held Board positions in eminent organizations across these sectors.

Ravi is presently serving as the Chairman and Director of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. – the premier government owned financial Institution, set-up to promote tourism in India. He also presently serves on the boards of Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd., Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd., Aditya Birla ARC Ltd., IIFL Asset Management Ltd. and SBI Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

His rich experience includes having served as the Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange - BSE Ltd and as the Chairman of UTI Trustee Company Pvt Ltd, one of India’s largest mutual funds. He has served on the boards of over 40 leading institutions in India, including insurance companies, a number of public sector banks and public sector enterprises such as UCO Bank, Union Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., BHEL and SBI - SG Global Securities Services Pvt Ltd. He was also appointed by Government of India and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Chairman of the Technical Experts Committee for Punjab & Sind Bank’s strategic turnaround.

Ravi was nominated as member of the Takeover panel of the Security & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), besides serving on its Mutual Fund Advisory Committee. Ravi has also served on India’s Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA) as a member of its Insurance Advisory Committee. He is a member of BusinessWorld’s Jury for Festival of FinTech 2021 and served as a jury member on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India team, that selected the Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the year 2012-13.

S Ravi said, “EbixCash has built a global presence today with clients in 44 countries and a leading presence in India in multiple financial technology segments. EbixCash has also become a bellwether in the remittance, foreign exchange and money transaction space. I am extremely glad to join the board of Ebixcash and to be a part of their journey in India.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EbixCash Appoints Eminent Accounting, Regulatory & Banking Sector Leader - S Ravi to Its Board of Directors, as It Progresses Toward Its Prospective IPO in India NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION