EbixCash Appoints Eminent Accounting, Regulatory & Banking Sector Leader - S Ravi to Its Board of Directors, as It Progresses Toward Its Prospective IPO in India

Ravi is presently serving as the Chairman and Director of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. – the premier government owned financial Institution, set-up to promote tourism in India. He also presently serves on the boards of Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd., Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd., Aditya Birla ARC Ltd., IIFL Asset Management Ltd. and SBI Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced the appointment of Mr. S Ravi, as a new independent director to the EbixCash Board. Ravi brings a vast repertoire of experience across banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, tourism industry, stock exchanges and asset management areas - having held Board positions in eminent organizations across these sectors.

His rich experience includes having served as the Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange - BSE Ltd and as the Chairman of UTI Trustee Company Pvt Ltd, one of India’s largest mutual funds. He has served on the boards of over 40 leading institutions in India, including insurance companies, a number of public sector banks and public sector enterprises such as UCO Bank, Union Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., BHEL and SBI - SG Global Securities Services Pvt Ltd. He was also appointed by Government of India and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Chairman of the Technical Experts Committee for Punjab & Sind Bank’s strategic turnaround.

Ravi was nominated as member of the Takeover panel of the Security & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), besides serving on its Mutual Fund Advisory Committee. Ravi has also served on India’s Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA) as a member of its Insurance Advisory Committee. He is a member of BusinessWorld’s Jury for Festival of FinTech 2021 and served as a jury member on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India team, that selected the Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the year 2012-13.

S Ravi said, “EbixCash has built a global presence today with clients in 44 countries and a leading presence in India in multiple financial technology segments. EbixCash has also become a bellwether in the remittance, foreign exchange and money transaction space. I am extremely glad to join the board of Ebixcash and to be a part of their journey in India.”