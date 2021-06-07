 
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Company Announced it has Filed its Audited Annual 2020 Financial Statements and First Quarter 2021 Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company also announced that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management’s discussion and analysis, related CEO and CFO certificates and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Documents”). The Documents, along with the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis and condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the first quarter 2021, may be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Event: Jushi Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144871

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until July 9, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13719621.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
Investors@jushico.com
(561) 281-0247

Media Contact
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
Ellen@Mattio.com
(570) 209-2947





