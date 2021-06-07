Basanite to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use …

"We are delighted to share our next phase of corporate development and commercialization as the market embraces our innovative products," stated Simon Kay, CEO of Basanite. "With the significant growth we are anticipating, combined with our strong ESG value proposition, we look forward to communicating the Basanite story to a growing community of investors."

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") ( OTCQB:BASA ), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Wednesday, June 9th, at 6:00 pm EDT in Track 4. Simon Kay, CEO of Basanite, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Basanite Industries, LLC Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Wednesday, June 9th in Track 4

Time: 6:00 pm to 6:25 pm EDT

Webcast

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB: BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Basanite Industries, LLC

Foto: Accesswire

View source version on accesswire.com: