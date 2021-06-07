 
checkAd

Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab Clinical Data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Type 2 and 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial results at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research and Clinical Care Meeting, being held in conjunction with Cure SMA’s Annual SMA Conference June 7-11, 2021.

Details for the virtual Cure SMA oral presentation are as follows:

  • Title: TOPAZ: A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Apitegromab (SRK-015) in Patients with Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type 2 and Type 3 SMA): Topline Results
  • Presenter: Thomas Crawford, M.D., Co-Director, Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinic and Professor of Neurology, Johns Hopkins Medicine (Lead TOPAZ Principal Investigator)
  • Clinical Drug Development Session: Virtual oral presentation on June 11, 2021 at 2:00pm CST

Scholar Rock recently announced positive 12-month top-line data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial (NCT03921528), which evaluated apitegromab, a selective inhibitor of myostatin activation, in patients with Type 2 and 3 SMA. The results show the transformative potential of apitegromab to further improve motor function in patients with non-ambulatory Type 2 and 3 SMA who were already receiving chronic maintenance therapy with a background SMN upregulator (nusinersen). A Phase 3 registrational trial in patients with non-ambulatory Type 2 and Type 3 SMA is anticipated to initiate by the end of 2021.

About Apitegromab

Apitegromab is a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin and is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Myostatin, a member of the TGFβ superfamily of growth factors, is expressed primarily by skeletal muscle cells, and the absence of its gene is associated with an increase in muscle mass and strength in multiple animal species, including humans. Scholar Rock believes that inhibiting myostatin activation with apitegromab may promote a clinically meaningful improvement in motor function in patients with SMA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track (FTD), Orphan Drug (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) and Orphan Medicinal Product designations, to apitegromab for the treatment of SMA. The efficacy and safety of apitegromab have not been established and apitegromab has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Seite 1 von 3
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab Clinical Data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Type 2 and 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
Scholar Rock to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in June
24.05.21
Scholar Rock Receives Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for Apitegromab for the Treatment of Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
19.05.21
Scholar Rock to Present Trials in Progress Poster for SRK-181 DRAGON Phase 1 Clinical Trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
13.05.21
Scholar Rock Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Business Progress
11.05.21
Scholar Rock Announces Publication of Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data Evaluating Apitegromab in Healthy Volunteers in the Journal Advances in Therapy