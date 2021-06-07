Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab Clinical Data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Type 2 and 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial results at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research and Clinical Care Meeting, being held in conjunction with Cure SMA’s Annual SMA Conference June 7-11, 2021.

Title: TOPAZ: A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Apitegromab (SRK-015) in Patients with Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type 2 and Type 3 SMA): Topline Results

Scholar Rock recently announced positive 12-month top-line data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial (NCT03921528), which evaluated apitegromab, a selective inhibitor of myostatin activation, in patients with Type 2 and 3 SMA. The results show the transformative potential of apitegromab to further improve motor function in patients with non-ambulatory Type 2 and 3 SMA who were already receiving chronic maintenance therapy with a background SMN upregulator (nusinersen). A Phase 3 registrational trial in patients with non-ambulatory Type 2 and Type 3 SMA is anticipated to initiate by the end of 2021.

About Apitegromab

Apitegromab is a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin and is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Myostatin, a member of the TGFβ superfamily of growth factors, is expressed primarily by skeletal muscle cells, and the absence of its gene is associated with an increase in muscle mass and strength in multiple animal species, including humans. Scholar Rock believes that inhibiting myostatin activation with apitegromab may promote a clinically meaningful improvement in motor function in patients with SMA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track (FTD), Orphan Drug (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) and Orphan Medicinal Product designations, to apitegromab for the treatment of SMA. The efficacy and safety of apitegromab have not been established and apitegromab has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.