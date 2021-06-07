 
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CRIS”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (“EVs”) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity. CRIS has developed a web page, available at https://www.climaterealimpactsolutions.com/cris1-vote, providing additional information on how stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2021 (the “Record Date”), may vote their shares. Stockholders who owned common stock of CRIS as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares, regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

The special meeting to approve the pending Business Combination (the “Special Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/climatechangecrisisrealimpacti/2021.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, all CRIS stockholders who held shares as of the Record Date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and by no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, CRIS stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date and subsequently sold all or a portion of their shares are STILL entitled to vote, and are encouraged to do so. CRIS’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with EVgo and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”) filed by CRIS with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 27, 2021.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

  • Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.
  • Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Zeit
27.05.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation and EVgo Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the June 29, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination
25.05.21
EVgo Reservations Launches at Fast Charging Stations in 3 Markets
21.05.21
EVgo Higher Network Throughput Signals Economy Emerging from Pandemic
18.05.21
EVgo Announces Nomination of Utility and Energy Veteran Patricia K. Collawn to Join its Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors