ENDEAVOUR HOSTS CAPITAL MARKETS EVENT TODAY

HIGHLIGHTS:

Strong commitment to shareholder returns Implementation a minimum progressive dividend policy targeting to distribute +$500 million through to

FY-2023, which is expected to be supplemented if the gold price remains above $1,500/oz Share buyback program well underway with $49 million of shares already repurchased in April and May

Launch of a n augmented ESG strategy to reflect Company’s increased scale following recent acquisitions Strong focus on investing in host countries with the establishment of the Endeavour Foundation which will supplement the ongoing efforts of ECODEV, Endeavour’s economic development fund While Endeavour has one of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions intensities across senior gold producers, as part of its journey to net zero by 2050, a roadmap is underway to reduce its intensity by 30% by 2030

Listing on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange remains on track for on or about June 14





London, June 7, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) will host a virtual capital markets event today at 14:00 BST and 9:00 EST to update shareholders on the Company’s strategy, recent milestones and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives, highlighting its long-term ability to reward shareholders. Please register for the event at this link .

Sebastien de Montessus, President & CEO of Endeavour said: “Our team is excited to have the opportunity to provide greater visibility on our capacity to reward shareholders through the cycles while simultaneously investing in our future organic growth. This is underpinned by our resilient business, disciplined capital allocation and competitive advantage in West Africa. Following the significant transformation of our business in recent years, we are now well positioned within the senior gold producer peer group with a high-quality portfolio, a healthy balance sheet, and trusted partnerships with local stakeholders.

To reflect our recent increase in size and scale as the largest West African gold producer, we are augmenting and implementing a more integrated and comprehensive ESG strategy. As part of the capital markets event, we will outline some of our more ambitious ESG initiatives aimed at supporting the social upliftment and socio-economic development in our host countries and local communities.”