 
checkAd

Endeavour Hosts Capital Markets Event Today

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:30  |  101   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR HOSTS CAPITAL MARKETS EVENT TODAY

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Strong commitment to shareholder returns
    • Implementation a minimum progressive dividend policy targeting to distribute +$500 million through to
      FY-2023, which is expected to be supplemented if the gold price remains above $1,500/oz
    • Share buyback program well underway with $49 million of shares already repurchased in April and May
  • Launch of an augmented ESG strategy to reflect Company’s increased scale following recent acquisitions
    • Strong focus on investing in host countries with the establishment of the Endeavour Foundation which will supplement the ongoing efforts of ECODEV, Endeavour’s economic development fund
    • While Endeavour has one of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions intensities across senior gold producers, as part of its journey to net zero by 2050, a roadmap is underway to reduce its intensity by 30% by 2030
  • Listing on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange remains on track for on or about June 14

London, June 7, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) will host a virtual capital markets event today at 14:00 BST and 9:00 EST to update shareholders on the Company’s strategy, recent milestones and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives, highlighting its long-term ability to reward shareholders. Please register for the event at this link.

Sebastien de Montessus, President & CEO of Endeavour said: “Our team is excited to have the opportunity to provide greater visibility on our capacity to reward shareholders through the cycles while simultaneously investing in our future organic growth. This is underpinned by our resilient business, disciplined capital allocation and competitive advantage in West Africa. Following the significant transformation of our business in recent years, we are now well positioned within the senior gold producer peer group with a high-quality portfolio, a healthy balance sheet, and trusted partnerships with local stakeholders.

To reflect our recent increase in size and scale as the largest West African gold producer, we are augmenting and implementing a more integrated and comprehensive ESG strategy. As part of the capital markets event, we will outline some of our more ambitious ESG initiatives aimed at supporting the social upliftment and socio-economic development in our host countries and local communities.”

Seite 1 von 6


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Hosts Capital Markets Event Today ENDEAVOUR HOSTS CAPITAL MARKETS EVENT TODAY HIGHLIGHTS: Strong commitment to shareholder returns Implementation a minimum progressive dividend policy targeting to distribute +$500 million through toFY-2023, which is expected to be supplemented …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:54 Uhr
Hemp, Inc. Settles Longstanding Lawsuit with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - Final Update
18:42 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: AMC, Bitcoin, Steuern - Dimensionen!
16:59 Uhr
Loncor Announces Name Change to Loncor Gold Inc.
15:00 Uhr
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change
15:00 Uhr
Bollé Safety, das auf Schutzbrillen spezialisierte Unternehmen, stellt sein Programm „Go Green“ mit konkreten Maßnahmen für den Umweltschutz vor
15:00 Uhr
Latin Metals Outlines Drill Targets at Aylen Project, Argentina
14:30 Uhr
Fortitude Gold Declares June Monthly Dividend
14:14 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon: Erstes Golderz wird zur Verarbeitung verschifft
14:01 Uhr
Monarch Mining Corporation Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units
14:00 Uhr
Lecom supports Michigan-made renewable energy with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program