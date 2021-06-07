Salarius Pharmaceuticals Presents New Research Data Demonstrating Seclidemstat’s Safety, Dosing, and Drug Activity at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Presentations highlight full data from dose-escalation stage of Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Ewing sarcoma and interim data from Advanced Solid Tumor (AST) trial

Advanced FET-rearranged sarcoma patients in AST trial demonstrated stable disease and prolonged time to progression suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcomas

HOUSTON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, presented key findings from clinical research involving its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat. These results, disclosed in poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting, included data on seclidemstat’s safety, dosing and early efficacy signals in patients with Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer, and other solid tumors, including FET-rearranged sarcomas. The ASCO Annual Meeting is taking place June 4-8, 2021.

Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.

In summary, data presented for the first time during ASCO demonstrated that seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile, favorable pharmacokinetics that support twice-daily oral dosing, and showed evidence of anti-tumor activity in an advanced, heavily pre-treated patient population. In addition, seclidemstat showed no significant hematological toxicities, which can be a limitation for other LSD1 inhibitors.

Importantly, single-agent seclidemstat treatment showed signs of drug activity in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and other advanced cancers, including FET-rearranged sarcomas, also referred to as Ewing-related sarcomas. In patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas, seclidemstat treatment resulted in stable disease (SD) and prolonged time to progression (TTP) suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcomas.

“The ASCO presentations demonstrate what we expected to see during the dose-escalation portion of the ongoing clinical trials,” stated David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “In addition to exhibiting drug activity across Ewing and Ewing-related sarcomas, seclidemstat demonstrated a manageable safety profile, a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, and importantly, single-agent drug activity in heavily pre-treated patients with very advanced sarcomas.”