Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Dealing

Director/PDMR Dealing - Further information

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" or the "Company") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY)

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name Graeme Dacomb

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares between nominee accounts with no change in beneficial interest.

 

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

N/A

39,063

 

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

 

 

N/A - single transaction

N/A - single transaction

e.

Date of the transaction

2 June 2021

 

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

 

