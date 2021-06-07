 
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 June 2021 – On 7 May 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 18 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.

Under the programme initiated 7 May 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.3 billion in the period from 10 May 2021 to 3 August 2021.

Since the announcement as of 31 May 2021, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of
B shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,416,917   684,439,606
31 May 2021 110,000 483.03 53,132,991
1 June 2021 110,000 485.11 53,361,885
2 June 2021 110,000 482.45 53,069,957
3 June 2021 110,000 482.05 53,025,546
4 June 2021 110,000 488.40 53,724,229
Accumulated under the programme 1,966,917   950,754,213

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 13,170,192 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 18 billion during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021. As of 4 June 2021, Novo Nordisk has since 3 February 2021 repurchased a total of 14,331,694 B shares at an average share price of DKK 456.13 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 6,537,113,462.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 39/2021

Attachment





