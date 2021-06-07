 
Inari Medical Announces Late-Breaking CLOUT Registry Data Demonstrating Long-Term Benefits of Lytic-Free Single-Session Near Bloodless Thrombectomy in First 250 Real-World DVT Patients

07.06.2021, 14:00   

IRVINE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced strongly positive interim results of the first 250 deep vein thrombosis (“DVT”) patients enrolled in the ClotTriever Outcomes Registry (“CLOUT”). This latest data showed that ClotTriever removed 100% of the blood clots in the majority of DVT patients without the need for thrombolytic drugs in short single-session procedures. The late-breaking data was presented virtually at NCVH 2021 by principal investigator, Robert Beasley, MD, an interventional radiologist at Palm Vascular Center in Miami, FL.

“CLOUT has shown us that by getting between the vessel wall and the thrombus, ClotTriever can remove all of the clot without any injury to the vein or its valves, restoring normal blood flow and valve function,” said Dr. Beasley. “For patients with acute, subacute, and chronic clot, ClotTriever has offered long-term relief from the pain associated with DVT and a return to normal life, free from the debilitating symptoms of post-thrombotic syndrome (“PTS”).” Use of thrombolytics was completely avoided in all 250 patients across the 24 registry sites and median blood loss was a modest 50ml with a short median thrombectomy procedure time of 28 minutes.

CLOUT is the largest prospective registry ever undertaken of a lytic-free mechanical thrombectomy treatment for DVT. “This latest data readout from the CLOUT registry offers further validation of the frontline role mechanical thrombectomy is playing at a growing number of hospitals in the US and internationally,” said Bill Hoffman, Inari’s Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to the generation of meaningful data on the path towards definitive studies designed to revolutionize VTE treatment with devices that remove large clot volume from large vessels, while completely eliminating lytics and their consequent cost, ICU stay, and bleeding complications.”

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cbf7906-f2c0-41cd ...





