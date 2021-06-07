 
checkAd

LexaGene Sells a MiQLab System to Denver Animal Emergency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 13:45  |  63   |   |   

BEVERLY, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce Denver Animal Emergency has provided LexaGene a purchase order for a MiQLab System.

Dr. Andrew Pierce, Owner and Medical Director of Denver Animal Emergency in North Carolina, states, “We have been using LexaGene’s MiQLab for several months as part of their Early Access Program. We’ve compared the accuracy of the MiQLab to results generated by culture and there was such high concordance, we have found that we are running MiQLab more often than we are sending samples out for culture.”

Dr. Andrew Pierce went on to say, “The MiQLab identifies not just the most common pathogens, but also many common antimicrobial resistance factors. Knowing this information soon after seeing the animal has boosted our confidence that our prescribed therapies will effectively treat the infection, even if it is found to be resistant to some antibiotics. Our veterinarians have enjoyed using it so much, and our clients are benefiting with better care, so it was an easy decision to purchase the system.”

A testimonial from Dr. Pierce is available HERE.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO comments, “I’m pleased that Dr. Pierce and his team at Denver Animal Emergency has decided to purchase the MiQLab System. Dr. Pierce is sending a strong message to his patients that the benefits of point-of-care diagnostics, time to result and high concordance will lead to improved animal care and better medical outcomes for our companion animals. This is exactly why LexaGene is in veterinary health and why we aim to change the way veterinary diagnostics are done. No longer is it necessary to wait days for culture when you can have such a powerful point of care diagnostic tool like the MiQLab.”

Dr. Jack Regan went on to say, “I’m excited to report that our newly hired veterinary, sales representatives are pursuing many promising leads throughout their territories. Their enthusiasm continues to grow as veterinarians are expressing their desire for in-hospital diagnostics. We look forward to announcing more veterinary sales soon.”

To be added to the LexaGene email list, please subscribe on the Company website.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Jack Regan
Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

For inquiries: 800.215.1824 | ir@lexagene.com or info@lexagene.com

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LexaGene Sells a MiQLab System to Denver Animal Emergency BEVERLY, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce Denver …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION