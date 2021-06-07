LexaGene Sells a MiQLab System to Denver Animal Emergency

Dr. Andrew Pierce, Owner and Medical Director of Denver Animal Emergency in North Carolina, states, “We have been using LexaGene’s MiQLab for several months as part of their Early Access Program. We’ve compared the accuracy of the MiQLab to results generated by culture and there was such high concordance, we have found that we are running MiQLab more often than we are sending samples out for culture.”

BEVERLY, Mass., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. , ( OTCQB: LXXGF ; TSX-V: LXG ) (the “ Company ”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce Denver Animal Emergency has provided LexaGene a purchase order for a MiQLab System.

Dr. Andrew Pierce went on to say, “The MiQLab identifies not just the most common pathogens, but also many common antimicrobial resistance factors. Knowing this information soon after seeing the animal has boosted our confidence that our prescribed therapies will effectively treat the infection, even if it is found to be resistant to some antibiotics. Our veterinarians have enjoyed using it so much, and our clients are benefiting with better care, so it was an easy decision to purchase the system.”

A testimonial from Dr. Pierce is available HERE.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO comments, “I’m pleased that Dr. Pierce and his team at Denver Animal Emergency has decided to purchase the MiQLab System. Dr. Pierce is sending a strong message to his patients that the benefits of point-of-care diagnostics, time to result and high concordance will lead to improved animal care and better medical outcomes for our companion animals. This is exactly why LexaGene is in veterinary health and why we aim to change the way veterinary diagnostics are done. No longer is it necessary to wait days for culture when you can have such a powerful point of care diagnostic tool like the MiQLab.”

Dr. Jack Regan went on to say, “I’m excited to report that our newly hired veterinary, sales representatives are pursuing many promising leads throughout their territories. Their enthusiasm continues to grow as veterinarians are expressing their desire for in-hospital diagnostics. We look forward to announcing more veterinary sales soon.”

