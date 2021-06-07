Legion Capital Announces Attendance at the Money Show in Orlando June 10-12

Meeting opportunities with Legion CEO James Byrd and CTO J. Bradley HiltonORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a FinTech driven, publicly traded specialized business lender, today announced that the …

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a FinTech driven, publicly traded specialized business lender, today announced that the Company will be in attendance at the 2021 Money Show conference. The conference will be held June 10-12, 2021, in Orlando, FL.

Legion will be hosting one-on-one meetings for investors and industry stakeholders with Legion executives, including Chairman James Byrd and Chief Technology Officer J. Bradley Hilton during the event, as well as conducting site visits and diligence tours on Legion real estate investments in the Central Florida area.

For more information on Legion Capital or to schedule an advance meeting with Chairman James Byrd or CTO J. Bradley Hilton, please contact Jamison Lenczyk at jamisonl@legioncapital.com and 407-720-4616.

James Byrd, Legion Capital Chairman and CEO

A 30-year veteran corporate attorney and venture capital executive who has spent his entire career building and financing emerging growth businesses. Mr. Byrd has served as lead investor, VC Consultant, Private Equity partner or corporate officer of a number of companies from startups to publicly traded entities. Former Vice Chairman of Success Magazine, N.Y.

J. Bradley Hilton, Legion Capital Chief Technology Officer

J. Bradley Hilton, President, renowned hotel and real estate entrepreneur and grandson of Hilton Hotel Founder Conrad Hilton, heads up the Legion Capital real estate and hospitality divisions. As former head of the Hilton Hotels Information Technology group, Mr. Hilton helped spearhead a corporate solicitations growth initiative leading to increased revenues from $700 million to over $1.2 billion dollars.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (Ticker Symbol: LGCP) is a FinTech driven, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Jamison Lenczyk

Email jamisonl@legioncapital.com

Phone 407-720-4616.

