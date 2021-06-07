Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2021 all resolutions put to the shareholders were …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2021 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 3, 2024.

A total of 316,272,595 or 47.90% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows: