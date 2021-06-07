Halberd Corporation Creates Two New and Stronger SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies

Demonstrates Greater Binding Affinity Than Previous AntibodiesJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the successful creation of two new neutralizing antibodies against the Spike Protein of …

Demonstrates Greater Binding Affinity Than Previous AntibodiesJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the successful creation of two new neutralizing antibodies against the Spike Protein of …

Demonstrates Greater Binding Affinity Than Previous Antibodies JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the successful creation of two new neutralizing antibodies against the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2, both with a stronger binding affinity than Halberd's earlier announced monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19. Each of these new antibodies bind to different parts of the Spike protein antigen than the earlier antibodies. It is believed that these new antibodies, used together in a cocktail with Halberd's earlier designed antibodies could bind, attack, and neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, and many of its mutations, on several fronts. Binding strength of the antibodies to the target antigen is a critically important characteristic for implementation of Halberd's extracorporeal treatment process to eradicate the target disease antigen through exposure to radiofrequency waves or laser emissive energy.