Halberd Corporation Creates Two New and Stronger SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the successful creation of two new neutralizing antibodies against the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2, both with a stronger binding affinity than Halberd's earlier announced monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19. Each of these new antibodies bind to different parts of the Spike protein antigen than the earlier antibodies. It is believed that these new antibodies, used together in a cocktail with Halberd's earlier designed antibodies could bind, attack, and neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, and many of its mutations, on several fronts.
Binding strength of the antibodies to the target antigen is a critically important characteristic for implementation of Halberd's extracorporeal treatment process to eradicate the target disease antigen through exposure to radiofrequency waves or laser emissive energy.
William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "Halberd now has four antibodies specifically targeting the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein antigen. Each Halberd antibody displays different characteristics and capability of binding to different parts of the spike protein. This provides Halberd with additional tools in fighting Covid-19 and many of its mutations."
Hartman continued, "Together with our patented extracorporeal treatment process, we believe we have an effective method of treating viruses and bacterial infections which are resistant to conventional therapies. Halberd's strategy continues to follow our process road map consisting of:
- Identifying a target antigen;
- Creating patentable antibodies with high binding affinity against the target antigen;
- Conjugating these antibodies with metallic nanoparticles (moieties) through a patent-pending process;
- Applying Halberd's patented extracorporeal process of eradicating the moiety-antigen complex in bodily fluids through the patent-pending process of exposing it to radiofrequency waves or laser emissive energy;
- Conducting animal testing to establish the safety and efficacy of our revolutionary process for the eradication of diseases."
"We have successfully completed steps 1, 2, & 3. We are in the process of executing Step 4 for effectiveness against the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein and E. coli bacteria. This will be followed by executing animal testing, for which the groundwork is already being laid."
