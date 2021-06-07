Sunworks and Solcius Provide Update on Integration

Discloses Results of Combined Companies; Expects 15%-Plus Residential Revenue GrowthROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, …

On April 8, 2021, Sunworks acquired Solcius, LLC ("Solcius"), a privately held, rapidly growing residential solar company for $51.8 million in an all-cash transaction, creating a national solar power provider with a presence in 12 states. The financial results for the second quarter will include the operating results of Solcius from April 8 through June 30, 2021.

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that the company has filed a Form 8-K/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing pro forma results for Sunworks and Solcius, as if they had been combined January 1, 2020. The disclosure therefore provides combined financial results for the two companies for the 2020 fiscal year and the first quarter of 2021.

On a pro-forma basis, assuming the two companies had merged on January 1, 2020, the combined company would have generated revenue of approximately $30.8 million, an operating loss of approximately $4.2 million and a net loss of approximately $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 (the period ended March 31, 2021).

Management Commentary:

"Since closing the acquisition, we have consolidated the Sunworks residential team into Solcius, embracing their systems and practices," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "By the end of Q3, we expect to have completed all legacy Sunworks residential projects and all future business will benefit from the expertise and systems designed and proven by Solcius. Our team projects at least 15% growth in residential revenue for 2021, when compared to the same annual period in 2020, excluding the contribution of any new partners or the entry into any new geographies."

"Simultaneously, we are actively evaluating additional geographies, and plan to enter new residential markets in 2021," added Mr. Morris. "We have processes in place that enable us to quickly ramp initiatives in new sales territories, which we believe will bolster our growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and into 2022."

"Additionally, we are on track to combine corporate-wide support services, including accounting, finance, HR, purchasing, IT and marketing, by the end of Q3," added Mr. Morris. "We anticipate this consolidation will drive efficiencies and strengthen our positions, especially within our supply chain."