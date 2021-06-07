AmmPower Corp. Appoints Former Canadian Representative of International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin to Advisory Board

Pierre Marin will be key in introducing AmmPower Green Ammonia technologies to the Global Shipping Industry.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), announces the …

Mr. Marin worked for the Canadian Federal Government for over 32 years, in a variety of senior roles. Most recently, Mr. Marin represented Canadian at the International Maritime Organization ("IMO"), and the International Civil Association on environmental issues. Mr. Marin has also served as the Director General for environmental policy at Transport Canada, specifically coordinating government policy towards the transportation sector and the environment.

"Mr. Marin's extensive background with the Federal Government, particularly with regards to environmental policies is a great addition to the company's advisory board." States AmmPower President Rene Bharti.

The IMO has recently announced targets to reduce the shipping industries green-house gas emissions by 50% by 2050[1], including a reduction of carbon intensity of its fleet by 40% by 2030[2]. AmmPower will work together to introduce the IMO's member companies and countries to its green technologies to aid the IMO in reaching these goals.

Mr. Bharti adds, "With the IMO targets and Pierre's experience, we are confident AmmPower will be successful in bringing its technologies to the marine industry and industry at large needing to address the growing issues of climate change."

Mr. Marin states, "I am delighted to have been appointed to the AmmPower board of advisors. Having worked in various senior management positions for the Canadian Government, I understand how important reducing climate change is not only for Canada, but the planet at large. My experience dealing with the IMO and government and industry, has allowed me to have a very good understanding of the changes being mandated to the shipping industry globally."

Mr. Marin has also held senior management positions as the Treasury Board Secretariat, the Privy Council Office, Fisheries & Oceans Canada, as well as at the department of Finance. Mr. Marin holds a master degree & a B.A. in economics from the University of Montreal.

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.