IM Cannabis Announces Supply Agreement with Canadian LP The Flowr Corporation; Plan to Import Ultra-Premium Products as part of Enhanced Portfolio to Meet Growing Israeli Demand

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMC") (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, …

Under the terms of the three-year supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement"), and subject to fulfilling applicable regulatory and import requirements, Focus Medical will import Flowr's ultra-premium cannabis strains into Israel. The first shipment is expected to be available in the Israeli market in H2, 2021. Flowr is an established leader in Canada's premium dry flower market. This new partnership with Flowr strengthens and further contributes to IMC's new indoor ultra-premium product category under the IMC brand.

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMC") (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to announce that Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical") has signed a multi-year supply agreement with The Flowr Corporation ("Flowr") (TSX.V:FLWR, OTC:FLWPF), a Canadian licensed producer of ultra-premium adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products.

Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC commented, "We have been strategically focused on securing a strong pipeline of premium indoor cannabis from Canada to enhance our IMC-branded portfolio with a new category of high-quality THC products. We are pleased to partner with Flowr, one of Canada's leading cannabis producers, to bring their premium strains to Israeli consumers and expand our medical cannabis offerings to meet the needs of patients. Partnerships and collaborations with premium suppliers, such as Flowr, are foundational to IMC's growth strategy. We will continue to execute on our premium product strategy and grow our global network of strategic partners, keeping the patient at the heart of our work as we forge a new path in the Israeli cannabis market."

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector, headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel, Germany and Canada. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry.

In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), a German-based subsidiary and EU GMP-certified medical cannabis processor and distributor. IMC's European presence is augmented by strategic alliances with various pan-European EU-GMP cultivators and distributors to capitalize on the increased demand for medical cannabis products in Europe and bring the IMC brand and its product portfolio to European patients.