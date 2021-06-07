Humanigen Announces Ken Trbovich Appointed as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Mr. Trbovich brings to Humanigen 20 years of experience on Wall Street as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at several leading investment banks including Janney Montgomery Scott, MLV & Co. (now part of B. Riley), C.E. Unterberg, Towbin (now part of Canaccord Genuity), and Royal Bank of Canada. During the course of his career he has analyzed developments at more than 100 companies and produced over 2,000 research reports, and has developed an extensive network of investors, analysts and investment bankers. Ken also has experience working with multiple biopharmaceutical companies at the start-up to commercial stage in a variety of disease indications. He has an MBA from Thunderbird School of International Management, earned a CFA designation, and has held multiple FINRA licenses.

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced the appointment of Ken Trbovich to the newly-created role of SVP of Investor Relations, effective immediately, reporting to Timothy E. Morris, COO/CFO of Humanigen.

“Humanigen is pleased to welcome Ken,” said Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen. “His background and extensive skills on Wall Street and in the biopharmaceutical space will be instrumental to Humanigen as we progress our pipeline plans.”

“Ken’s work as a covering analyst for two decades and more recently as an entrepreneur brings a unique and valuable skill set,” commented Timothy E. Morris COO/CFO of Humanigen. “We are fortunate to add Ken at this critical time in the company’s growth and look forward to leveraging his network and experience with current and future shareholders.”

Mr. Trbovich will be responsible for interfacing with investors and analysts as a key member of the Humanigen management team as the company prepares for potential distribution of lenzilumab for COVID-19 under Emergency Use Authorization, and as Humanigen expands its pipeline programs.

“I am excited to join Humanigen and utilize my market expertise to help the company continue to advance in the biopharmaceutical field,” says Ken Trbovich. “With Humanigen’s recent submission for Emergency Use Authorization for lenzilumab, the team is working to take Humanigen to the next level for commercialization and I am looking forward to assisting the company at this exciting stage.”