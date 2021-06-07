 
Ouster Expected to Join U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, is expected to be added as a member of the U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index when Russell reconstitutes its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes on June 25. The stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“To be included in a prominent index like the Russell 2000 as a newly listed company complements our record revenue this past quarter and demonstrates our continued momentum,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “We expect our presence in the index to drive increased awareness of Ouster, our innovative digital approach to lidar, and our ability to enable automation across the supply chain as we further diversify our shareholder base.”

Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

