ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of May 31, 2021

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of May 31, 2021.

As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were $353.8 million, and its net asset value per share was $26.58. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 489% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 344%.

As of May 31, 2021
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$ 487.9

$ 36.66

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5.0

0.38

Other Assets

7.2

0.54

Total Assets

$ 500.1

$ 37.58

 
Senior Notes*

$ 45.1

$ 3.40

Loans Outstanding*

57.0

4.28

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

43.1

3.24

Total Leverage

$ 145.2

$ 10.92

 
Other Liabilities

$ 1.1

$ 0.08

Total Liabilities

$ 1.1

$ 0.08

 
Net Assets

$ 353.8

$ 26.58

 
Outstanding Shares

13,307,118

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 489%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 344%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of May 31, 2021)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
MPLX LP

$ 41.6

Wertpapier


