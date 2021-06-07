 
Moderna and Medison Pharma Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Across Central Eastern Europe and Israel

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines and Medison Pharma, a leading commercial partner for highly innovative therapies in international markets, today announced a new agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine across Central Eastern Europe and Israel.

The agreement covers the following countries: Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Israel.

"We are excited to partner with Moderna in 20 markets, covering over 175 million lives across the entire Central Eastern Europe region and in Israel,” said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison Pharma. “Moderna’s breakthrough vaccine and Medison’s international commercialization platform for highly innovative treatments, makes our partnership a natural fit.”

“We appreciate this new partnership with Medison Pharma to ensure successful delivery of our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to market,” said Corinne Le Goff, Pharm.D., M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer of Moderna. “Working together with our partners, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fighting the pandemic by delivering our vaccine to populations globally.”

About Medison Pharma

Medison is a global pharma company focusing on commercializing highly innovative therapies for patients in international markets.

Leveraging a track record of over 25 years and partnerships with leading biotech companies, Medison provides a complete spectrum of integrated services for companies interested in establishing presence in international markets.

Medison also runs a corporate venture arm with a dedicated research and evaluation team boasting deep scientific and commercial expertise.

For more information, visit www.medisonpharma.com.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

