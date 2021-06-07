Bruker to Host Virtual Investor Day on June 17th, 2021

Bruker’s Virtual Investor Day will provide a deeper look into the Company’s strategies and Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives and will feature presentations by the Executive Leadership Team, followed by a live Q&A session. Bruker also intends to communicate its outlook for medium-term financial performance at the event.

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) will host a Virtual Investor Day on June 17th, 2021, starting at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The Investor Day will be in a virtual format, with no option to attend in person.

The Virtual Investor Day will be broadcast live, beginning at 10:00 am EDT, and concluding at 1:00 pm EDT. A link to the Investor Day will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.bruker.com. It can also be accessed at https://investorrelations.bruker.com/2021/begin. All investors and analysts are requested to register in advance of the event. A replay will be available on Bruker’s Investor Relations web site after the Investor Day.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

