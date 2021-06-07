 
checkAd

Wolters Kluwer global audit technology experts to present at the IIA 2021 International Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Wolters Kluwer today announced that Phil Leifermann, Business Development Director for TeamMate Global Audit Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, will present together with Shagen Ganason, Head of Internal Audit at AIA New Zealand, during the IIA 2021 International Conference on Monday, June 14. During the “Internal Audit Department of Tomorrow” session, the speakers will share their insights into the current and future state of internal audit and explore some of the challenges being faced by auditors.

“Ground-breaking Touchstone Insights for Internal Audit research from Wolters Kluwer provides a comprehensive analysis of how the internal audit industry has and continues to evolve, as a whole. Based on feedback from over 1,000 organizations, this in-depth research allows us to develop fact-based insights to help internal auditors better understand the challenges they face as methodologies, techniques, and technology continue to advance,” said Phil Leifermann.

Topics that will be discussed in the session include:

  • Guidance on how to link live assurance with the IIA standards
  • Insights into how a valuable data analytics program can offer real-time information
  • Reasons why balancing soft skills with technical skills will be required in the future
  • Examples from AIA New Zealand showcasing their experiences and how internal audit helps enable the company to thrive in three key areas

In addition, Lee Siu Wei, Head of Sales for TeamMate Global Audit Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, and Jenny Tan, Global Internal Audit Leader, will present during an Innovation Session about “Innovation in Audit: Going Beyond Technology.” Their session will focus on the key drivers and success metrics of audit transformation that go beyond technology stack and tools used in the audit process.

To learn more about the award-winning portfolio of TeamMate global audit solutions, please visit the Wolters Kluwer virtual booth during the IIA 2021 International Conference.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer global audit technology experts to present at the IIA 2021 International Conference Wolters Kluwer today announced that Phil Leifermann, Business Development Director for TeamMate Global Audit Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, will present together with Shagen Ganason, Head of Internal Audit at AIA New Zealand, during …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
2021 SIIA CODiE Awards Select Two Wolters Kluwer Digital Nursing Education Finalists