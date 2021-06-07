Wolters Kluwer global audit technology experts to present at the IIA 2021 International Conference

“Ground-breaking Touchstone Insights for Internal Audit research from Wolters Kluwer provides a comprehensive analysis of how the internal audit industry has and continues to evolve, as a whole. Based on feedback from over 1,000 organizations, this in-depth research allows us to develop fact-based insights to help internal auditors better understand the challenges they face as methodologies, techniques, and technology continue to advance,” said Phil Leifermann.

Wolters Kluwer today announced that Phil Leifermann, Business Development Director for TeamMate Global Audit Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, will present together with Shagen Ganason, Head of Internal Audit at AIA New Zealand, during the IIA 2021 International Conference on Monday, June 14. During the “Internal Audit Department of Tomorrow” session, the speakers will share their insights into the current and future state of internal audit and explore some of the challenges being faced by auditors.

Topics that will be discussed in the session include:

Guidance on how to link live assurance with the IIA standards

Insights into how a valuable data analytics program can offer real-time information

Reasons why balancing soft skills with technical skills will be required in the future

Examples from AIA New Zealand showcasing their experiences and how internal audit helps enable the company to thrive in three key areas

In addition, Lee Siu Wei, Head of Sales for TeamMate Global Audit Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, and Jenny Tan, Global Internal Audit Leader, will present during an Innovation Session about “Innovation in Audit: Going Beyond Technology.” Their session will focus on the key drivers and success metrics of audit transformation that go beyond technology stack and tools used in the audit process.

