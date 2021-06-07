 
iSun, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index After Its Successful deSPAC

iSun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced today that iSun is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We entered the public markets by a SPAC merger in 2019, and have successfully completed our deSPAC process with the redemption of all public warrants earlier this year. We recognized our immense opportunity in the renewable energy sector and set on a growth path in the public markets to execute our strategy of organic growth, accretive M&A, and asset ownership for recurring revenue. We have made substantial progress with our recently stated $81 million project backlog, our acquisition of iSun Energy is proving to be accretive, and our revenue generating asset portfolio is growing. We are very proud to be included in the Russell Microcap Index as recognition that our growth efforts since 2019 have been producing positive results.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

ABOUT iSun

Headquartered in Burlington, VT, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is a business rooted in values that align people, purpose, innovation, and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the United States, iSun provides solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging to large utility renewable energy solutions. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 400 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 76,000 homes). We continue to focus on profitable growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.isunenergy.com

