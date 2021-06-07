Equillium to Collaborate with Oxford University and Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology to Investigate Role of the CD6-ALCAM Pathway and Itolizumab in Rheumatic Diseases

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced a translational research collaboration with the Kennedy Institute for Rheumatology and the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford. The research collaboration will study how CD6 monoclonal antibodies, such as itolizumab, modulate T cell responses and explore the role of the CD6-ALCAM pathway in rheumatic diseases. CD6 is a co-stimulatory receptor, predominantly expressed on T cells, that binds to activated leukocyte cell adhesion molecule (ALCAM), a ligand expressed on antigen presenting cells and various epithelial and endothelial tissues. The CD6-ALCAM pathway plays an integral role in modulating T cell activation, proliferation, differentiation and trafficking and is believed to play a central role in many autoimmune disorders.



“A deeper understanding of the molecular interactions of the T cell receptor and CD6, and how it is regulated will contribute to the improvement of therapeutic applications,” said Dr. Marion H. Brown, from the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford. “Oxford has a history of conducting research in the field of CD6 biology and this collaboration with Equillium capitalizes on our expertise in characterizing how anti-CD6 antibodies modulate T cell responses at both the molecular and cellular level, as it relates to treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

The translational research collaboration aims to expand and strengthen the potential use of anti-CD6 therapies in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other rheumatological indications, one of the main areas of focus for the Kennedy Institute, which is the largest European academic department in its field.

“Currently, less than a quarter of patients who receive the standard-of-care treatment of anti-TNFα plus methotrexate achieve remission, and in most cases relapse when treatment is withdrawn,” said Richard Williams, Ph.D., professor from the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, University of Oxford. “Because of this, continued efforts are required to develop drugs capable of providing long-term remission of rheumatoid arthritis. This project with itolizumab will help to develop a novel therapeutic strategy for rheumatoid arthritis that targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway, which we believe plays a key role in driving immune responses and reducing inflammation.”