Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Appoints Neha Krishnamohan as CFO and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Expands its Leadership Team with Key New Hires

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced the appointment of Neha Krishnamohan as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, and the expansion of its leadership team.

“Kinnate is entering a new phase of growth as we prepare to initiate a first-in-human trial of our lead candidate KIN-2787 and advance our additional pipeline programs through preclinical studies. With the appointment of Neha and our other new executives, we have added decades of collective expertise in building and operating both emerging and large clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies to the Kinnate leadership team,” said Nima Farzan, Chief Executive Officer of Kinnate. “I am pleased to welcome each of them to Kinnate and look forward to their leadership in driving the continued progress of our pipeline and advancing our mission of expanding access to targeted therapies for people living with hard-to-treat, genomically defined cancers.”

Ms. Krishnamohan joins Kinnate from Goldman Sachs where she worked for more than 12 years and most recently served as a vice president in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group and a member of the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Group within the Investment Banking Division. Ms. Krishnamohan established herself as a senior leader in the healthcare coverage group, working with a variety of biopharmaceutical boards and management teams on a broad range of strategic financial matters, executing financings as well as leading M&A transactions. She has successfully executed over $100 billion in transactions in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and tools/diagnostics sectors. She holds a B.S.E in Biomedical Engineering and Economics from Duke University.

“Kinnate is at an exciting inflection point in its path to becoming a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. I look forward to partnering with the management team and the board to advance Kinnate’s continued growth through the scale-up of its strategic corporate finance operations and guide the company’s corporate strategy,” said Ms. Krishnamohan. “Having spent more than a decade advising and performing diligence on companies in the biopharmaceutical sector, I am extremely impressed with the Kinnate team and the progress that they have made in a short period of time advancing their differentiated pipeline.”