VirTra to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI, which is being held virtually on June 8-10.



VirTra’s chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, will be presenting virtually on Tuesday, June 8th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time.) To listen to the webcast and to register for the event, click here.