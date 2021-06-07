Bionano Genomics Appoints Jason Priar, Former GeneDx, Sema4 and PerkinElmer Genomics Sales Leader, as its Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Jason Priar has joined the company as its Chief Commercial Officer. Jason is a seasoned sales leader with experience scaling businesses from early stage to hundreds of millions in revenue. He has a deep understanding of how to penetrate clinical and research markets including genetic diseases and cancer. For Bionano, he will lead the commercial teams across the platform and services businesses to drive sales and market access with third party payors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to Bionano. We believe he has the experience in scaling revenues and obtaining market access from third party payers that we need to accelerate global adoption of optical genome mapping (OGM) with our Saphyr system and drive Lineagen’s business of providing diagnostic services in pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Jason’s intimate familiarity with the needs of traditional cytogenomics laboratories performing genome analysis in cancer and genetic diseases, combined with his understanding of needs of the physicians and pharmaceutical partners who apply the data, is among the best I have encountered in the industry. I believe adding Jason to an already stellar team can have a profound impact on Bionano.”

Jason’s experience includes sales in genetic diseases and cancer testing as well as pharmaceutical sales. After time with Forest Laboratories as a pharmaceutical detailer, he was selected for sales leadership positions at GeneDx, Sema4 and PerkinElmer Genomics with responsibilities covering sales, marketing, customer support and managed care across North America, Europe, China and India. Under his leadership, GeneDx’s revenue grew from $8M to over $225M across a menu of genetic testing products. He has worked closely with major health insurance carriers to obtain coverage and to maximize reimbursement for testing and he launched Sema4’s commercial business. He was recruited to PerkinElmer Genomics to lead full global commercial scale up of their business and presided over growing revenues to significant levels in a short period of time. His experience in building and managing global commercial organizations and his proven track record of stellar results allow him to lead Bionano’s efforts to expand and accelerate growth of its business.