TFF Pharmaceuticals Hosting Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on Thin Film Freezing Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) perspectives webinar on thin film freezing applications, with a focus on TFF Tacrolimus for lung transplant and TFF approaches to improving vaccines. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 4:00pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT Health San Antonio, Ted Ross, Ph.D., University of Georgia, and Kartik Chandran, Ph.D., Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Levine will provide background on lung transplantation, the current toxicity limitation of oral tacrolimus for immunosuppression, and the potential improvements with an inhaled formulation of tacrolimus (TFF TAC). Dr. Chandran will discuss the benefits of using the TFF technology to create a dry powder pulmonary formulation for the rVSV vaccine against COVID-19. Dr. Ross will discuss his experience utilizing the TFF process for creating a universal influenza vaccine for pulmonary delivery and its potential benefit over the existing annual vaccination.

TFF Pharma's management team will also provide an update on its internal pipeline and several upcoming planned clinical data releases for TFF TAC and TFF voriconazole (treatment of invasive fungal infections).

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

You are required to register in advance for the webcast.

Deborah Jo Levine, M.D. is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Medical Director of Lung Transplantation, and Director of Pulmonary Hypertension Center with the UT Health San Antonio Long School of Medicine. Dr. Levine’s research interests include antibody-mediated rejection in lung transplantation, infections in lung transplantation and new therapies in pulmonary hypertension. Her clinical work is focused mainly on lung transplantation, pulmonary hypertension, and end stage lung disease. She is boarded in pulmonary and critical care medicine. Dr. Levine received her B.S. in Physiology from the University of California, and a M.S. in Pharmacology and Toxicology and M.D. degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. She completed her Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship at University of Arizona and University of Texas and completed a fellowship in Lung Transplantation and interventional pulmonary.