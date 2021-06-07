 
Hill International to Manage On-Call Professional Service Program for Los Angeles World Airports

PHILADELPHIA and LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), a Department of the City of Los Angeles, to manage airport concessions development, tenant projects, and airport commercial analysis and development at LAWA properties including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Van Nuys Airport (VNY), and Palmdale Landholdings.

Work will be carried out through task-order contracts under a three-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with two potential one-year extensions. Task orders will encompass a range of projects to improve the use and efficiency of airport properties.

The Hill team is organized around two areas of expertise: commercial and technical advisory services. The commercial advisory services group will focus on providing strategic analysis and financial advisory services including commercial terms, economic and financial valuations, real estate analysis and acquisition services, concession advisory services, and leasing strategies. The technical advisory services group will manage design- and construction-related task assignments and field services. The team also includes experts in commercial real estate, financial analysis, airport design, program, and construction management services. Hill will manage projects and support the commercial and technical advisory services teams with project controls, document control, change/claims management, building information modeling (BIM)/computer aided design and drafting (CADD)/geographical information systems (GIS) services, and estimating, scheduling, and survey services.

“We have put together a team that will provide best-in-class aviation consulting services for LAWA and the City of Los Angeles,” says Hill Senior Vice President of Aviation Steven Morris. “The past year has been tough on airports and concessionaires, many of which are small businesses. Through the Hill team’s familiarity with LAWA and history of working with airports to maximize their returns on investment, we will drive opportunities for revenue for concessionaires as well as the city and support small businesses in southern California. These projects are critical to LAWA’s post-pandemic operations, and also further the city’s reputation as a leader in developing local businesses.”

