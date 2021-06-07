Final Data from Calithera Biosciences’ Phase 2 CANTATA Study in Renal Cell Carcinoma Presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

The CANTATA trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of telaglenastat in combination with cabozantinib versus placebo with cabozantinib in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who had been treated with one or two prior lines of systemic therapy, including at least one anti-angiogenic therapy or the combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab.

The findings were highlighted in an oral presentation at the virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

Results announced previously showed that the addition of telaglenastat to cabozantinib did not improve progression-free survival (PFS) in the study population. Median progression-free survival (mPFS) in patients who received telaglenastat and cabozantinib was 9.2 months versus 9.3 months in patients who received placebo and cabozantinib. The frequency and severity of adverse events in the telaglenastat-treated population were comparable to those of cabozantinib alone and remained consistent with known risks of both agents.

Additional subgroup data was shared today (Abstract 4501), including a pre-specified analysis of CANTATA patients who had received prior immunotherapy that demonstrates patients who received the combination of telaglenastat and cabozantinib had a numerically longer mPFS as compared to patients who received placebo plus cabozantinib (11.1 months versus 9.2 months; HR = 0.77; 95% CI: 0.56, 1.06). Overall survival was not mature at the data cutoff date.

“While we were obviously disappointed by the outcome of the CANTATA study for telaglenastat, we are pleased that the study’s findings may contribute to the growing body of knowledge around efficacy outcomes in patients with RCC,” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera, “It also allowed us to learn more about how telaglenastat may interact with immune checkpoint inhibitors. This is important to us because we are continuing the development of telaglenastat in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in a biomarker-selected non-small cell lung cancer population, in the KEAPSAKE clinical study”.