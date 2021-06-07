 
checkAd

Final Data from Calithera Biosciences’ Phase 2 CANTATA Study in Renal Cell Carcinoma Presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today shared final results from the Phase 2 CANTATA study evaluating the company’s glutaminase inhibitor telaglenastat (CB-839). The findings were highlighted in an oral presentation at the virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

The CANTATA trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of telaglenastat in combination with cabozantinib versus placebo with cabozantinib in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who had been treated with one or two prior lines of systemic therapy, including at least one anti-angiogenic therapy or the combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab.

Results announced previously showed that the addition of telaglenastat to cabozantinib did not improve progression-free survival (PFS) in the study population. Median progression-free survival (mPFS) in patients who received telaglenastat and cabozantinib was 9.2 months versus 9.3 months in patients who received placebo and cabozantinib. The frequency and severity of adverse events in the telaglenastat-treated population were comparable to those of cabozantinib alone and remained consistent with known risks of both agents.

Additional subgroup data was shared today (Abstract 4501), including a pre-specified analysis of CANTATA patients who had received prior immunotherapy that demonstrates patients who received the combination of telaglenastat and cabozantinib had a numerically longer mPFS as compared to patients who received placebo plus cabozantinib (11.1 months versus 9.2 months; HR = 0.77; 95% CI: 0.56, 1.06). Overall survival was not mature at the data cutoff date.

“While we were obviously disappointed by the outcome of the CANTATA study for telaglenastat, we are pleased that the study’s findings may contribute to the growing body of knowledge around efficacy outcomes in patients with RCC,” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera, “It also allowed us to learn more about how telaglenastat may interact with immune checkpoint inhibitors. This is important to us because we are continuing the development of telaglenastat in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in a biomarker-selected non-small cell lung cancer population, in the KEAPSAKE clinical study”.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Final Data from Calithera Biosciences’ Phase 2 CANTATA Study in Renal Cell Carcinoma Presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION