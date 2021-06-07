 
checkAd

Vera Bradley and Classic Accessories Announce First-Ever Outdoor Living Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and KENT, Wash., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, and Classic Accessories, the leading manufacturer of high-quality outdoor furnishings and outdoor living accessories, announced their limited-edition, co-branded outdoor living collection will debut today.

The two brands collaborated to create the Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories exclusive outdoor living collection that combines the myriad of colorful and bright floral, paisley, ikat, toile and ditsy pattern designs customers know and love from Vera Bradley with the trusted quality and functionality they expect from Classic Accessories.

“Vera Bradley and Classic Accessories are ideal partners as both of our brands are committed to creating practical, beautiful solutions for our customers.” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. “Lending Vera Bradley’s iconic patterns to Classic Accessories’ smart, stylish designs provides our customers with the opportunity to express their personal style and brighten their outdoor retreats with beauty and color. Classic Accessories is renowned for quality and feature-rich functionality, and we are excited that the Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories collection makes that available to the amazing customers of Vera Bradley.”

The Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories collection includes furniture covers, seat and lounge cushions, accent pillows, umbrellas, outdoor rugs and more. Each style is available to mix and match in a selection of Vera Bradley’s best seasonal prints, along with patterns created exclusively for the collection.

“We had so much fun collaborating with the Vera Bradley team and are beyond excited to see these beautiful designs brightening customers’ outdoor spaces,” said Erin Magee, Vice President of Sales for Classic Accessories.

The Vera Bradley + Classic Accessories outdoor living collection is now available online at verabradley.com, in select Vera Bradley Full Line stores and at classicaccessories.com. The collection can also be purchased online through leading retailers such as Wayfair, Amazon, Lowe’s and Home Depot.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.
Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vera Bradley and Classic Accessories Announce First-Ever Outdoor Living Collaboration FORT WAYNE, Ind. and KENT, Wash., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, and Classic Accessories, the leading manufacturer of high-quality outdoor furnishings and outdoor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION