Veru Announces Positive Phase 1b/2 Clinical Study Update for Sabizabulin (VERU-111) in Men with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

-- Phase 3 VERACITY study to evaluate sabizabulin treatment in men who have metastatic castration prostate cancer and have also progressed following at least one androgen receptor targeting agent planned to start this month --

-- Sabizabulin, an oral selective cytoskeleton disruptor, demonstrated good safety, significant evidence of antitumor efficacy, and that chronic administration is feasible in ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of 80 men --

MIAMI, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced the presentation of the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial update of sabizabulin (VERU-111), an oral cytoskeleton disruptor which in prostate cancer also disrupts androgen receptor transport, to treat men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who failed at least one androgen receptor targeting agent, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting being held June 4-8, 2021.

The Phase 1b/2 clinical study was designed as a dynamic study with an initial 3+3 standard safety study component followed by an expanded study with increases in dose and schedule. The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial enrolled 80 men and is ongoing with patients in both the Phase 1b and 2 components still on study.

Highlights of the study presentation are as follows: